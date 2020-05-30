Stephen W. Voss
Stephen W. Voss

Stephen "Too Tall" W. Voss, 62 of Hennepin passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.

Dysart - Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Full obituary to follow.


Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel
208 S Mccoy
Granville, IL 61326
(815) 339-2231
