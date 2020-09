Or Copy this URL to Share

Steve Basham



Born: December 2, 1953



Died: August 30, 2020



Survived by Loving Wife Linda Basham and Two Children Jermey and Kristina Basham and one Grandson Jonathan Voight .



Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery.





