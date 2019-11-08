|
|
Steven Alan Miner
Steven Alan Miner, age 63, died suddenly on Monday November 4, 2019.
Steve was born July 6, 1956 in Moline, Illinois to Joyce Miner and the late Wilbur Miner. He graduated from Joliet Central in 1974 and Joliet Junior College in 1976, with a degree in Culinary Arts. After graduation from JJC, Steve moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where he worked as a chef for several years while studying at the University of Wyoming. He later left the restaurant industry for high-tech and worked as a technical support specialist in the communications industry, both in Wyoming and Colorado. Steve returned to Joliet to upon the death of his father to live with his mother and provide her with companionship.
Steve always thought his jokes were funny - at least they were to him. His jokes mostly elicited groans from those who suffered through his unique sense of humor. Steve always enjoyed the company of others and his family was very important to him.
Steve is survived by his mother Joyce Miner, brother Dan Miner, sister Beth Maurer, nephews Ryan (Molly) Rozich, Logan Miner, Jacob Maurer, and niece Natalie Miner. Steve is also survived by one grand niece and two grand nephews, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation for Steven Alan Miner will be held on Monday November 11 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet, IL. On Tuesday, November 12 family and friends are invited for a final visitation at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 and lunch at noon at First Presbyterian Church, 805 Western Avenue, Joliet, Il.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019