Steven C. Gessner, Sr.
Steven C. Gessner, Sr., of Joliet, formerly of Bolingbrook, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center, at the age of 68. Steven was born in Chicago, IL, on December 13, 1951, the only son of the late Charles and Stella (nee Vasil) Gessner. He was born and educated in Chicago, IL and was a graduate of Our Lady Help of Christians School and John Fitzgerald Kennedy High School. Steven relocated to Bolingbrook, IL, where he raised his family. He retired at the age of 62 from Naperville School District 203, after 25 dedicated years as a Custodian. He was a Chicago Bears, Blackhawks, and Cubs fan. He enjoyed Civil War reenactments, traveling with his family throughout the country, collecting baseball cards, and spending time with his family.
Steven is survived by his children, Steven C. (Dawn) Gessner, Jr., David (Nicole) Gessner, Richard Gessner, Christopher (Ann Marie) Felde, Kenneth (Shamaine) Felde, and Theresa (Charles) Watson; and his grandchildren, Charles, Donovan, Gianna, Gavin, Gage, and Evelyn.
He is preceded by his wife, Linda (nee Donatelli) Gessner; his parents; one sister, Laura Szymanski; and his cousin, Andy Malley.
Visitation for Steven C. Gessner, Sr. will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Thuesday, October 29, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 25 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. As it was his request, cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com