Steven K. Bardon
Steven K. Bardon, 67 of Channahon, IL, passed away on May 12th 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born in Carey, Ohio to Marion and Betty (Rickle) Bardon. Steve graduated from Carey High School (Class of 1971) and Findlay College (Class of 1975) before moving to Illinois to pursue careers in retail management and his true passion, teaching. Steve retired after 19 years with the Plainfield School District. He was avid in the Timber Ridge Drama Club and he loved preparing and directing the spring play every year.
Steve leaves to cherish many years of wonderful memories; his mother Betty, his sisters Karen (Tony) Montgomery and Lisa (Mark) Reinholtz. Nieces and nephews; Josh Montgomery, Sarah (Matt) Baker, Mark (Carli) Reinholtz, Matt Reinholtz and Leanna (Zack Leonard) Reinholtz. A great nephew, Brayden Baker. Steve also leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, colleagues and students to forever remember his infectious and kind spirit. We will forever have a hole in our family dynamic, every day we will remember all the memories made over the years.
Steve was greeted into eternal life by his father, Marion and sister Linda, as well as extended family members and his furry friend, Allie.
Steve will be laid to rest in Ohio. A social distancing visitation for immediate family and relatives will be held on May 20th 2020 from 12-2 at Stombaugh Batton Funeral Home in Carey, Ohio. A social distancing graveside service will follow the visitation at Zion Bloom Cemetery in Vanlue, Ohio.
Due to the circumstances of Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date for Steve's Illinois family and friends. Please provide email info to bardonmemorial@gmail.com and we will contact you when arrangements are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pink Heals Joliet Chapter to assist families in Steve's community battling cancer would be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.
Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bardon family.
Published in The Herald-News on May 16, 2020.