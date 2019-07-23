The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:15 AM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Good Counsel
Homer Glen, IL
Steven P. Burke Obituary
Steven P. Burke

66, of Homer Glen passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital.

Steven was born in Kankakee, IL to the late Louis and Fern (nee Chase) Burke.

Beloved husband of Linda (nee May); loving father of Sarah (Tim) Mangan, Colleen (Stephen) Safka, Rachel Burke, and Shawn Burke; cherished grandfather of Ryan and Jackson Mangan; dear brother of Ron (Phyllis) Burke, Sondra Burke, the late Robert (late Gloria) Burke, and the late William (Janet) Burke; loved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve was a retired Field Engineer with Hewlett Packard. He loved music and playing guitar. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, New Lenox on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 3pm - 9pm. Funeral Services Friday, July 26, 2019 with prayers at the funeral home at 10:15am to Our Mother of Good Counsel, Homer Glen for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Entombment Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on July 23, 2019
