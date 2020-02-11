The Herald-News Obituaries
Steven R. Caruso

Age 38, a resident of New Lenox, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Devoted husband of Jennifer Caruso (Allen); loving father of Alyssa, Brennan, and Kaitlin Caruso; beloved son of Robert and Deborah Caruso (Sprankle); dearest brother of Michael (Danielle) Caruso.

Steven was an IT Technician for the Will County Sheriff's Department for 17 years. He loved technology and developed a crime analysis program.

He was an active member of Parker Road Bible Church and enjoyed playing little league baseball and was on the baseball team at Andrew High school.

Steven was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend, who will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 3-9 PM with a Funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to his children for their college funds would be appreciated. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or

815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 11, 2020
