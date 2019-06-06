Resources More Obituaries for Steven Thorsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven W. Thorsen

Born: January 7, 1948



Died: June 1, 2019



Steven W. Thorsen, 71, of Bozeman, passed away from complications of pancreatic cancer Saturday, June 1, 2019. Steve was born January 7, 1948 in Morris, IL to Ruth Eleanor (Schafer) and Gordon William Thorsen. He was the eldest of three children followed by his two sisters, Sharon and Diane. Steve was raised in Minooka, IL. Following his graduation from High School, he attended Joliet Junior College in Illinois from 1966-1967. He was nominated to the Air Force Academy and in 1967 he enlisted into the US Air Force, serving as a Nuclear Detection Specialist in Korea, Hawaii and Iceland, with an honorable discharge in 1971. Steve married his high school sweetheart Mary Ann Slingsby in Morris, IL on March 21, 1970. He was stationed in Iceland until 1971. Fall of 1971 Steve and Mary Ann moved to Bozeman, eventually followed by parents and both sisters, so they could be close. Steve graduated from MSU in Business Finance. He started working at an investment firm and soon realized the desk and suit were not for him. He then embarked on his construction career in the mid 1970's, building many a home in Gallatin and Jefferson counties. During his building career he built, owned and operated Steve's Country Market in Four Corners until 1985. He was later a salesman building model log homes, then worked as an outside sales rep with Kenyon Noble, and eventually as their building plan estimator until the time of his death. All the while he continued his building trade. During his youth he earned a coveted Eagle Scout badge, encouraged by his father's involvement in Boy Scouts. This may have formed the man he was today. He was a member of the Elks and VFW. He also served on the Monforton School Board and as a subdivision HOA president. Steve was an avid Bobcat football fan and season ticket holder. Travel was a lifelong passion for both Steve and Mary Ann, beginning with a honeymoon in Europe. They traveled many times to the Caribbean and had a grand adventure through Ecuador, trekking into the mountain tops of the Andes on "tiny" horses, where Steve had a "foot-dragging" experience. But most of all, they enjoyed the beauty of Montana, especially boating in local lakes, mainly Jonathan's Bay (coined by Steve) at Canyon Ferry. Steve was known for his beautiful lawn and gardens. He loved his riding lawnmower, and once trailered it to Columbus for a lawnmower poker run. He was THE BBQ chef ... the back deck he and Mary Ann built, surrounded by their beautiful yard and flowers, was the nucleus of family and neighborhood. He loved his back-deck parties and grilling for all. Swimming at Fairmont Hot Springs with his kids and grandkids was his passion - generations of kids have memories jumping off his shoulders into the pool. Steve Thorsen was larger than life in all things! Parenting, working, playing and refereeing MSU football games all the way from his seat. Despite all his hobbies, his greatest joy was his wife, kids, grandkids, and an amazing network of friends young and old. Steve and Mary Ann were attached at the hip for 49 loving and adventurous years together. Steve's last few years were marked by his love of Sunday mornings at his church and he delighted in bringing his family and friends to hear about Christ.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant grandson Jeffrey Thorsen, Jr.



Survivors include his wife Mary Ann; daughter, Stephanie (Lonnie) Bos; son, Jeffrey (Samantha) Thorsen; three grandchildren Jessica, Hudson and Abby Bos; two sisters, Sharon (Dave) Miller and Diane (Terry) Kennedy, all of Bozeman; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.



A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Journey Church followed by a graveside burial of his urn with Military Honors at Sunset Hills Cemetery and a dinner reception at 5:30 p.m. at Lazy B Barn, 10401 Gooch Hill, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730.



Memorials may be made in Steve's name to Bozeman Cancer Center, Eagle Mount, Kalispell EMS Charity Flight, s on Quiet Waters.



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com, if you are unable to attend you may view the service from thecommonsbozeman.com/life website after 6 PM on June 10, 2019. Published in The Herald-News on June 6, 2019