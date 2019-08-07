|
|
Sue Castillo
Born: September 8, 1932; in Towanda, IL
Died: August 3, 2019; in Bolingbrook, IL
Age 86 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Amita Health Adventist Medical Center in Bolingbrook with her family by her side.
Born September 8, 1932 in Towanda, Illinois, Harriett Sue was a daughter of Calvin and Nellie (Kirwin) Ethington. She was raised and educated in Towanda and graduated from Towanda High School with the class of 1951. Sue had numerous hobbies and interests including painting, writing poetry and cooking. Three hobbies she excelled at in her life. For a period of time she was a dance instructor with Arthur Murray Dance School, as well as a model for various companies in her younger years. She went on to work for Encyclopedia Britannica and earned numerous awards including Joliet agent of the year. While working for Encyclopedia Britannica, Sue met David Castillo in 1979 and they were happily married shortly thereafter. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, David; sons: Scott, Randy, Rodney and Calvin Jordan; daughters: Mary (Tony) Esposito and Angela "Bonnie" Ott; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister: Pat (the late Joe) Ellenburger, and sisters-in-law: Queta Castillo and Brigida (the late David) Tornatore.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, three brothers and mother-in-law, Josefina Castillo.
Family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service 7:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per Sue's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
Obituary and tribute wall for Sue Castillo at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 7, 2019