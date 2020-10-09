Sueann Tierney Bates
Sue Tierney, age 66, of Joliet, passed away at Joliet Area Community Hospice on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after all final goodbyes with her family. She was the firstborn child of Bob and Nora Tierney and a joy to them each day of her life.
From a very early age, Sue had a plan to become a teacher and fulfilled and exceeded that goal by receiving both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Illinois State University. She began her career as a special education teacher in Joliet District 86 schools where she was the recipient of awards and evaluations noting her excellence. Sue later assumed an administrative role in District 86 and finally at Lockport Area Special Education Co-Op as Special Education Coordinator. Sue was involved with Special Olympics and even once received a call of thanks from Eunice Shriver for her dedication to children with special needs. Sue concluded her educational career in District 92 as a Director of Special Education.
Sue married Craig Bates and they celebrated 25 years of marriage before her passing. Sue loved Craig and they traveled north, south, east, and west on planes and cruise ships. Their home was the place for Christmas Eve and it is hard for us all to imagine we won't taste her lasagna again.
After retirement, Sue volunteered for Joliet Area Community Hospice and was also active in her Neighborhood Homeowners Association. Her great love for dogs and the loss of her own, Franz, led to plenty of dog sitting and frequent furry visitors.
Fiercely independent and capable, Sue had the rare gift to know that there were two sides to every story and reserved judgment on people and their lives. She was kind, respectful, generous, and each in her family was blessed to be the recipient of those qualities. Sue never missed a family birthday and there was either a card or text letting you know she loved you. She was tender-hearted and sentimental and we may miss that most of all.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Craig; her proud Dad, Bob Tierney, and three siblings and their spouses who saw her as the best big sister and sister-in-law, Patti (Mike) Haggerty, Karen (Joe) Bannon, and Mike (Joan) Tierney. She is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary (Stacy) Bates and Ken (Ivy) Bates. Survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and treated royally.
Preceded in death by her Mom, Nora (nee Maloney) Tierney and in-laws, Ken and Bernice Bates.
Susie, you will forever be in the hearts of those who loved you.
Visitation for Sueann Tierney Bates will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 12:00 - 2:30 p.m. with Funeral Services at 2:30 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity at one time will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. As it was Sue's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment at Woodlawn Memorial Park will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
