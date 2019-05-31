The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Suos Khloth Obituary
Suos Khloth

Passed away at suddenly, Saturday, May 26, 2019. Age 60 years.

She is survived by his wife of 31 years Chanthy Khloth. Three sons Som Khloth, Steven Kholth and Rosso Khloth. Four grandchildren Divian, Bennett, Zen and Eleanor. Also survived by his sister.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Saturday, June 1st at 4:00 P.M. Visitation will be held Saturday from 2:00 P.M. until time of services. For information (815) 744-0022 or www. CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on May 31, 2019
