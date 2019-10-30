|
|
Susan Alice Heck
Susan Alice Heck (nee Hines), of Joliet, passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center. Susan was born in San Francisco, CA on April 9, 1943, the daughter of the late William and Virba (nee Wieners) Hines. Susan grew up in Brighton Park, located in the south side of Chicago. She attended Kelly High School and went to cosmetology school. The majority of her career was spent waitressing at numerous restaurants, where she enjoyed being social meeting new people on a daily basis. She enjoyed attending Bingo, singing to her grandchildren and spending time with those that she loved.
Susan is survived by her two sons, Albert and William Hardin; her daughter, Suzan (Bill) Graves; 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Robey; and her faithful canine companion, "Dollie". Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
She is preceded by her husband, John Alexander Heck (1991); her parents; and her siblings, William Hines and Sharon Maynard.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the information center at 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be distributed to a charity near to Susan's heart, would be appreciated. Arrangements handled under the care and guidance of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet, IL. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 30, 2019