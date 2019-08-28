|
|
Susan Bea Wright
Susan Bea Wright (nee Wakeman) - Of Plainfield, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 after a courageous ten-year battle with breast cancer. Age 60 years.
Survived by her husband Bruce Wright. Four brothers Randy, Brian (Michelle), Kevin (Debbie) and Keith (Ann) Wakeman. Two step-daughters Ami (Jimmy) Legg and Brianne O'Leary. Five grandchildren Mckinley Legg, Madeline Legg, Declan O'Leary, Maxton Legg and Harper O'Leary. Also survived by nine nephews, one niece and several beloved godchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents Duane E. and Eunice E. Wakeman.
Susan graduated from Joliet Township High School West Campus Class of 1977 and Illinois State University. She worked in may corporate IT departments ending her career with McDonald's Corporation. She led a life of service to others as a Foster Mom, treaching Sunday School, volunteering with Junior Achievement, Ronald McDonald House, Loaves and Fishes, JAYCEES and was involved at Zion Lutheran Church in Naperville on vaious church boards and being an usher. The Lord must have needed a department organized and called in one of the best. Susan's family would like to express their thanks to Joliet Area Community Hospice for the care and comfort provide in her final months.
Memorial services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 11007 S. Book Rd. in Naperville, Saturday, August 31st at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Jarod Eggebraaten officiating. Visitiaton will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Friday from 3:00 - 8:00 P.M. and Saturday at church from 9:00 A.M. until time of services. In lieu of flowers memorials to Zion Lutheran Church of Naperville Zion Cares Fund or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019