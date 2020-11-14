1/
Susan Conroy
{ "" }
Susan Conroy

Susan Conroy, age 69 of Kankakee passed away suddenly on Friday November 6th, 2020 at her home. Survived by her sister Diane (Don) Lutz, niece Erin (Brandon) Colello, nephew Derek (Michelle) Lutz, great niece Eliza Lutz, great nephews William Colello and Wesley Lutz. Also much loved cousins, aunts and uncles and special friends-the Dixon family.

Sue graduated from Joliet West High School and received her bachelor's degree from Western University. She went on to complete two master's degrees from Governors State University and Olivet Nazarene University.

Sue taught at Kankakee District 111 for over 30 years. She loved to travel, read, play golf and spend time with her family and friends. Sue was a loving aunt, great friend and sister. Her family would like to thank Sue's friends for their help and support at this difficult time. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of her life will be at later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to a food pantry of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

