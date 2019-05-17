The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Susan Jane Velasquez

Susan Jane Velasquez Obituary
Susan Jane Velasquez

Susan Jane Velasquez (nee Williams) age, 75, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 12, 2019 with her family by her side.

Susan is survived by her sons, Mike (Michelle) Velasquez and Ken (Becky) Velasquez; grandchildren, Logan, Hayley and Cameron Velasquez; siblings, Joanne Morman, Alma Cushing, Yvonne (the late Richard) Williams, Kathy (Joel) Maximov, Tom (Leslie) Williams, John (Nancy) Williams and Jim (Sue) Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Helen (nee Dodge) Williams.

Susan was a former resident of the Victory Center in Joliet.

A celebration of Susan's life will begin on Saturday, May 18, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00 a.m. Per Susan's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Obituary and tribute wall for Susan J. Velasquez at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 17, 2019
