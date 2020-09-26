1/1
Susan L. Richards
Susan L. Richards

Born: March 8, 1946

Died: July 15, 2020

Susan L. Richards of Granite Springs, NY, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with leukemia. Born in Joliet, IL, on March 8, 1946, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Carolyn (O'Brien) Richards.

Sue attended Cunningham and Taft grade schools in Joliet as well as Hufford Junior High School. She graduated in 1964 from Joliet Township High School where she was a member of Madrigals as well as the cast of many operettas. She earned a bachelor's degree in classics, with a minor in voice, from Illinois State University - Normal, and later completed a master's degree from Boston University. Despite her intention of becoming a teacher of Latin and Greek, Sue's early career involved working for Girl Scouts of the USA on the local, national, and international levels. Her last post with the Girl Scouts' Troops on Foreign Soil program was in High Wycombe, England.

Returning to the States, she became a Certified Financial Planner, working for several firms, most recently Round Rock Advisors in Wilton, CT. Her clients appreciated her common-sense-approach to her fiduciary responsibilities and told her she could never retire -- which she didn't.

An avid amateur carpenter, Sue loved working with wood but was also willing to learn any of the skills necessary for homeownership, from plumbing to tiling. She was a member of the American Association of University Women for close to 50 years. Sue enjoyed researching her Welsh, Irish, and German roots and was especially active in the Welsh North American Association (WNAA).

Sue is survived by her brother Thom Richards (Debi) of Boulder, CO; her sister Patti Kwasigroch (Richard) of Joliet; several nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and colleagues. Memorial donations to the WNAA in her name may be made online at: http://festivalofwales.org/contribute.html or via mail at: WNAA, P.O. Box 1054, Trumansburg, NY 14886.


Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 26, 2020.
