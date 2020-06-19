Susan M. Overall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. Overall

Age 71, passed away, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Alden Courts of Shorewood.

Survived by her brother Steven Overall and numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by her parents Robert C. and Lois (Lacharity) Overall; one brother Robert C. Overall Jr.

Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Retired from the State of Illinois. Member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond. Susan loved playing Scrabble at the Romeoville Library, BINGO at different venues and watching Fearnet on TV.

Funeral from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to the Cathedral of St. Raymond for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 6-8 p.m. Masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral
09:00 AM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Cathedral of St. Raymond
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved