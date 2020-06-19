Susan M. OverallAge 71, passed away, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Alden Courts of Shorewood.Survived by her brother Steven Overall and numerous cousins.Preceded in death by her parents Robert C. and Lois (Lacharity) Overall; one brother Robert C. Overall Jr.Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident. Retired from the State of Illinois. Member of the Cathedral of St. Raymond. Susan loved playing Scrabble at the Romeoville Library, BINGO at different venues and watching Fearnet on TV.Funeral from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to the Cathedral of St. Raymond for Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 6-8 p.m. Masks are required.