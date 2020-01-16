|
Susan Marie Randles
Susan Marie Randles (nee Restaino), age 84, of Joliet, passed away on January 14, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 20, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Louis and Eliza (nee Santangelo) Restaino. Susan was a lifelong Joliet resident and attended Lockport High School. She married the love of her life, Virgil, in 1954 and raised five children together. Susan loved to cook Italian food and traveling to Florida. Her time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, is what made her the happiest.
In Sue's retirement years, she would still grow and produce amazing vegetable gardens and she and Virgil would RV to different events in the greater Illinois/Midwest area: State fair...State parks...Covered Bridge Fests.... Later they would find relaxation time in a park model trailer at the Woodsmoke Ranch in Seneca.
Susan is survived by her children, Kenneth (Vicki) Randles, , Joseph (Trisha) Randles, Michael (Laura) Randles and Andrew (Jennifer) Randles; grandchildren, Kenny Jr. (Laura) Randles, Nicole (Ambrose) Gonzalez, Adam and Mitchell Randles, Kai and Makena Randles; great-grandchildren, Connor and Kaylee Randles; son-in-law, Rodney Robinson; and sister, Angie (the late Edward) Turner. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Virgil K. Randles (2016); her daughter, Linda Robinson (2019); her parents; four brothers, Pasquale, Kelly, Gene and Nunzio Restaino; and six sisters, Theresa Lucenti, Frances Stout, Elizabeth Dodge, Lee Plummer, Paulina Cortel and Phyllis Wood.
Visitation for Susan Marie Randles will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020