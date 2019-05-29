Susan F. Wagner Rouse



Born: April 26, 1961



Died: May 26th, 2019



Susan Freehill Wagner Rouse, 58, of Yorkville IL, formerly of Peoria, having received the sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away May 26th, 2019 at her home.



Susan was born on April 26, 1961 in St Louis, MO to Margie (Schlink) and Gene Freehill. After Gene's untimely death Susan's mother married John Wagner, who adopted and raised her with Margie.



Susan is survived by her husband, Kevin Rouse, who she married on August 10, 1985, at St. Philomena Church in Peoria. They enjoyed many blessings from the Lord during their lives together, including 8 children: Kevin (Morgan) Rouse, Ashley (Jeff) Schmidt, Kyle (Vanessa) Rouse, Mary Susan Rouse, Therese Rouse, Jane Rouse, Michael Rouse and Daniel Rouse. She was also blessed with three grandchildren, Emma, Esther, and Madeline.



She is also survived by her mother, her sister, Sr. Mary Lucia (Carmelite), her brother, Karl Wagner, and his son Erik, her father-in-law William Rouse, and sister-in-law, Terri Seibel. She was preceded in death by her fathers' Gene and John, her mother-in-law Donna Rouse, and her brother Kurt.



Susan graduated from Bergan High School in Peoria, and Loras College in Dubuque. She became a grade school teacher, a job she loved.



Susan's life centered around her faith. She was a member of St. Raymond's, St. Patrick's, and St. Mary's where she coordinated hours in the adoration chapel and belonged to a weekly rosary group. Susan had a great devotion to Our Blessed Mother, and one of the highlights of her life was a pilgrimage to Medjugorje. Susan especially cherished her roles as wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend.



A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 31st at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL with Fr. Matt Lamoureux, M.I.C., officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Bristol, IL.



Visitation will be Thursday, May 30th from 4:00 until 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 386 Stephenson Rd, Lowell, Vermont 05847 this is where her sister lives.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.