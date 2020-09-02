Susan Cipolle TrIZNA
Susan Cipolle Trizna passed away on her terms with her children by her side on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice. Sue was born on June 28, 1948 in Joliet, IL to Norman F. and Joan (Hussey) Cipolle, who loved her dearly and were always very proud of her. She was preceded in death by her father Norm, her sister Bette J. Cipolle and her aunt Roberta Hussey. She was the proud and loving mother of Rebecca L. Trizna and Michael K. (Kathleen Kemp) Trizna; caring sister of Dr. Robert J. (Dr. Susan Benigni) Cipolle and Dr. Mark D. (Victoria Sabella) Cipolle; aunt of Dr. Christina L. Cipolle (Daniel McManus), Anthony J. (Alexandra Notman) Cipolle, Katherine E. Cipolle, Parker D. Cipolle, Natalie V. (Grant, III) Nunn and Olivia S. Cipolle; and great-aunt of nephews Robert and Michael McManus and Grant Nunn, IV. She is also survived by numerous cousins and dear friends, including the YaYas and David Bourg.
Sue spoke fondly of her childhood and the friends and extended family that would regularly gather at the Oneida Street house, where everyone was always welcome. That sense of inclusion was instilled in her and when she had her own family; she made sure everyone was welcome in her own home. Sue attended Farragut, Hufford, and Joliet Township High School and was a member of the second graduating class at Joliet West. During those years, she was a girl scout and a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir.
Sue was a selfless, single mother to Rebecca and Michael. Even while working and going to school to give her kids the best life she could, she attended their school activities, track meets, little league, football, or softball games. She even made it to a few of Michael's rugby matches, watching with one eye closed fearing he would sustain yet another injury.
Sue earned her RN degree from Joliet Junior College and her BS degree from the University of St. Francis.
Later, they were all in college at the same time with Rebecca and Michael at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Sue at the University of St. Francis, where she earned her MS degree.
In 1979, Sue began her career as a cardiac nurse with St. Joseph Medical Center. She briefly left the hospital to work for Teran Chiu Woodward Cardiovascular Consultants but returned to the hospital, where she continued in cardiac-related nursing, while she helped develop and lead a support group for spouses of cardiac patients and contributed to post cardiac and CABG patient education manuals. A born teacher, Sue later took on the roles of patient educator and staff educator at the hospital, teaching arrhythmias, EKG, CAD, CHG, Meditech, nursing and CNA orientation, CPR and ACLS. While employed with the hospital, she also taught EKG, arrhythmias, and principles of disease at Joliet Junior College for many years. She was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing and of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
Sue was the rock of the family and caregiver to all. She always put others first and was extremely reluctant to ask for anything in return; even when undergoing treatment for Hodgkin's Disease during the 1990s. As their health failed, Sue became the primary caregiver to her father Norm, who passed away at home in 2010, her aunt Roberta, who passed in 2015, and her mother, who is currently under the care of hospice. When her sister Bette died in a tragic and widely-reported accident in 1985, Sue's role as the rock of the family was firmly established as she navigated all that resulted from it.
Sue was an avid reader and music lover, with an eclectic taste in music, which influenced her children's diverse tastes.
Always wanting to keep her mind sharp, she spent a lot of time working crossword, Sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles. She was a news/political junkie and a history lover. When she needed a break from the news cycle, you might have found her watching her beloved Cubs, Blackhawks, NASCAR, or open wheel racing. Sue loved traveling with the YaYas, especially to oceanside destinations.
Sue's family is in awe of the strength she displayed until the end. Her children strive to be as strong, selfless, kind, and informed as she was. We would like to give a special thank you to the caring staff of the Joliet Area Community Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 would be appreciated. Alternatively, consider "paying it forward" and do something kind for someone who needs help, encouragement, or a little bit of extra support. And finally, quoting her favorite song, Sue would want us all to "always look on the bright side of life".
Visitation for Sue will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. Because of COVID restrictions, we are currently not able to honor her final wishes with a party to celebrate her life. We will do so when restrictions have been lifted and we can celebrate her life in the way she had hoped. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can leave a condolence or share a favorite memory.