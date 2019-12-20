|
|
Susie A. Barber
Born: August 25, 1943
Died: December 16, 2019
Susie A. Barber was born August 25, 1943 in Alcoa, Tennessee to Howell and Lillian Kellogg.
Susie accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She received her education in the Lockport Public School system. She moved on to Western Electric as a Tech. As a woman of many hats, Susie went on to be an International Representative for I.B.E.W. until she retired. She also served as Chair for Joliet Housing Authority. Susie with her strong will and determination soon became the first African American Council Woman of Joliet, Illinois.
Susie was united in Holy Matrimony to the love of her life, her loving and devoted husband of 38 years, Donald "Blue" Barber.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Howell and Lillian Kellogg; three sisters, Mary Gant, Johnnie Booker and Barbara Ann Kellogg; husband, Donald Barber; son, Donald White; grandchildren, Akiya and Jonathan; nieces, Tammy Davis and Cynthia Booker.
Susie went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories; her son, Shadon (Tanya) Barber of Bolingbrook, IL, Maria Curry of Joliet, IL; grandchildren, Marcus, Gentry, Diane, Jason, Brittani, Adia, Felencia, Ado, Shadonta, Vincent, Brandon, Jaelen and Jada; god-daughter, Tashanna "Co-Co" Taylor; a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her very much. She also leaves behind her special nieces, Pam Gant and Khristy Maberry; special nephews, James Gant, Will McClellan and James Booker.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the funeral home and Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Place, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 AM, Minister Jonathan T. Mills, Pastor of Worship, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.
Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.
112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 20, 2019