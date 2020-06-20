Suzanne J. Fenn
Suzanne J. Fenn (nee Wilhelmi) - Passed away at Sunnyhill Nursing Home, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Age 92 years.
Survived by three daughters Deborah (John) Berry, Sara Fenn and Linda Fenn. Three step-grandchildren and her sister-in-law Cathy Wilhelmi. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Fenn (2013), her parents Walter and Helen Wilhelmi. Three brothers Roger (Vi) Wilhelmi, John Wilhelmi and Jerome Wilhelmi in infancy. Four sisters Mary (John) Bonas, Marcella (Ray) Engimann, her twin Lois (Bob) Juricic and Kay (Burlyn) Eisenbrandt.
Suzanne was born July 14, 1927 in Joliet. She graduated from Providence Catholic High School Class of 1945. Suzanne was a homemaker and loved to cook, her specialty was German potato salad. Her family would like to thank Lynda Garland for her care and concern for Suzanne.
Private funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFuneral.com
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 20, 2020.