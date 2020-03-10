The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
Suzanne L. Gurley

Suzanne L. Gurley
Suzanne L. Gurley

Suzanne Louise Gurley (nee Hamilton), age 81, entered into eternal life on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Donna) Gurley, Steven Gurley and Amy Valdez. She loved her grandchildren, Kayla (Daniel), Eric (Melissa), Billy, Jimmy, Ann, Lisa (Matt), Zach, Brendan and Jaden; her great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kyle, Brianna, Taylor, Derek, Genevieve and Lillebelle; her brothers, Richard (Susan) Hamilton and Paul Hamilton; her loving lifelong friend Evangeline (Foo Foo). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Gurley and her sister, Virginia Norton.

Sue was born July 20, 1938 and was a registered nurse and retired from an Illinois correctional facility. Prior to that, she worked for Americana Nursing Center and Illinois Youth Corrections. She was a lifelong member of First Lutheran Church, Joliet where she was past church council president, active in her circle, lead fundraising efforts and general volunteer work.

Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Thursday March 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. As it was Sue's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. In lieu of flowers, donations made First Lutheran Church of Joliet or Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
