Sybil H. Kearney

Sybil H. Kearney Obituary
Sybil H. Kearney

Nee Helms

Age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Sybil is survived by her loving children Vivian (Dave) Oxley and Newey Kearney, Jr.; dear grandchildren, David (Suzanne) Oxley, Adrienne (Steve) Walton, Courtney (Michael) Turner and; cherished great-grandchildren, Drew, Sadie, Bryce, Lauren, Libby, and Olivia; sister Ruby Hargrove; sister-in-law Janice (the late Leroy) Helms; stepdaughter Frances Ann (James) Cooke; step-granddaughters, Kelly Cooke and Nikki (John) Vann; step-greatgrandchildren Chelsea, Shelby, Libby.

She is preceded in death by her husband Newey Kearney Sr., and brother James R. Helms.

Sybil was a former Girl Scout Leader, was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary of Lockport. She was also involved in the Marine Division Association and the USS CV-6 Enterprise Association.

Visitation Wednesday, March 5, 2020 at 21131 W Renwick Rd, Plainfield, IL 60544 from 5pm to 7pm with a funeral service beginning at 6:30pm. Interment at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palos Hospice would be appreciated. (www.anderson-goodale.com) 815-577-5250
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
