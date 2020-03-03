|
|
Sybil H. Kearney
Nee Helms
Age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Sybil is survived by her loving children Vivian (Dave) Oxley and Newey Kearney, Jr.; dear grandchildren, David (Suzanne) Oxley, Adrienne (Steve) Walton, Courtney (Michael) Turner and; cherished great-grandchildren, Drew, Sadie, Bryce, Lauren, Libby, and Olivia; sister Ruby Hargrove; sister-in-law Janice (the late Leroy) Helms; stepdaughter Frances Ann (James) Cooke; step-granddaughters, Kelly Cooke and Nikki (John) Vann; step-greatgrandchildren Chelsea, Shelby, Libby.
She is preceded in death by her husband Newey Kearney Sr., and brother James R. Helms.
Sybil was a former Girl Scout Leader, was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary of Lockport. She was also involved in the Marine Division Association and the USS CV-6 Enterprise Association.
Visitation Wednesday, March 5, 2020 at 21131 W Renwick Rd, Plainfield, IL 60544 from 5pm to 7pm with a funeral service beginning at 6:30pm. Interment at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Palos Hospice would be appreciated. (www.anderson-goodale.com) 815-577-5250
Published in The Herald-News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020