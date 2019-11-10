The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Sylvester P. Parini, 77 years old, of Morris, Illinois, at rest Friday, November 1, 2019.

Survived by his brother Charles (Barbara) Parini, Nancy (Emil) Parini, Robert (Mary) Lovati and many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to his nephew Tim Milavec.

Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Louise (Lemonta) Parini, his brothers Louis, Joseph, Angelo, Frank Jr. and Emil J. Parini, and three sisters Edith Calcaterra, Mary Lovati and Ann Milavek.

Retired from A & R Trucking. Services will be private. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, Illinois.

Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 10, 2019
