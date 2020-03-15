The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map

Sylvia Alene Kluth

Sylvia Alene Kluth Obituary
Sylvia Alene Kluth ( Harmon)

Age 94, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice House. She is survived by her loving family; Marilyn A. (late John E.) Kooyenga of Mokena, Richard A. Kluth of Pittsfield, MA, Ellen M. (Bruce) Renken of Mokena, Eileen Joy (Robert) VanHuis of Mokena and Marty Kluth of Wilmington; grandchildren John J. (Darla) Kooyenga, Brian (Charmaine) Renken, Heather Renken, Luke VanHuis and Rachael VanHuis, great grandchildren Tony (Megan) Wisniewski, Drewes and Brandon Kooyenga, Michael, Samantha, Jack, Doll and Mitchell Giffin and Zoe Renken, great great grandchild Macy E. Wisniewski. Brothers; Laverne Harmon, Ervin (Dortha) Harmon and Gene (Beverly) Harmon.

She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy Kluth; her parents Fred and Fannie (Hull) Harmon; siblings, Bernard, Dorothy, Eldon (Nancy), and Marie; granddaughter Sheila M. Kooyenga.

Sylvia was a former member of Parkview Baptist Church in Mokena.

A memorial visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 15, 2020
