|
|
Sylvia Klepec
Born: May 6, 1941; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 17, 2019; in Shorewood, IL
Sylvia Klepec (nee Mammosser), age 78 of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Alden Courts of Shorewood.
Born May 6, 1941 in Joliet, Sylvia was the daughter of Sylvester and Cecelia (nee Szopinski) Mammosser. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from St. Francis Academy with the class of 1959. While passing the time with some friends at a local hangout, Sylvia met William Klepec and on August 22, 1964, they were married in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Together they made their home and raised their family.
Sylvia started working right out of high school, first with Illinois Bell, then at Wieboldt's Department Store. Following Wieboldt's, she worked for Bergner's and then Butternut Bread as a manager until retiring in 2006. Sylvia was a devoted Catholic and long-time parishioner of St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and a life-long Chicago Cubs fan. Sylvia loved animals, especially her beloved yellow lab, Maggie. She also loved traveling, especially when taking vacations with her family. Sylvia soaked up the sun whenever possible and always enjoyed a family game of Yahtzee or Gin Rummy. Her family loved her cooking. Her French toast, apple pie, chicken noodle soup, and lasagna were all favorites. Her most treasured times were always with her family, especially her grandchildren, with whom she cherished every moment.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, William; children: Jeffrey (Kimberly) Klepec, Daniel (Kelly) Klepec, Christopher Klepec, Rick Klepec and Wendy (Timothy) Stanley; grandchildren: Matthew, Luke, Jordan, Kaitlyn and Kylie Klepec, Allie (John Cameron), Madeline and Peter Klepec, Abigail Klepec, and Jacob Stanley and one more on the way; brother: Roger (Christine) Mammosser; nephews: Mark (Sara) Mammosser and Todd Mammosser.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Cecelia; mother and father-in-law: Sophie and Julius Klepec; brother-in-law: Raymond Klepec, and sister-in-law: Sandra Klepec.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. A celebration of Sylivia's life will continue on Friday, September 20, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 9:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary Nativity Catholic Cemetery in Crest Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Sylvia's memory to the of Joliet or to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Obituary and tribute wall for Sylvia Klepec at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019