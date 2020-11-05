Sylvia Lee Mitchell



Sylvia Lee Mitchell, age 79, of Joliet, IL slipped away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, November 2, 2020 at home with family.



Sylvia was the beloved wife of the late James H. Mitchell, loving mother to her children Bobbie Holmes of Monroe, LA, Russell (LaTanya) Mitchell, James (Michelle) Mitchell, Danny and Laron Mitchell of Joliet, IL, Peggy Mitchell of Romeoville, IL and Alex Mitchell of Jacksonville, IL; loving and devoted sister to brothers, President L. Manuel of Jackson, MS, and Perry Manuel of Joliet, IL; and sisters, Ruby Chambers of West Monroe, LA, Susie Wallace of Joliet, IL and Maylean (Bennie) Shields of Seattle, WA; loving and caring grandmother, great grandmother and aunt, but most of all a devoted soldier in the army of the Lord.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the funeral home. Service at 10:00 AM, Pastor Russell Mitchell, Sr., officiating. Interment following at Mt. Vernon Memorial Estates, Lemont. Il. Please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283





