TAMARA L. BRIDGEMAN



Born: December 17, 1968



Died: June 1, 2019



Tamara L. (Tammi) Bridgeman passed away peacefully on June 1 after a battle with cancer.



Born Dec. 17, 1968, she was a lifelong Joliet resident, growing up in the Ridgewood area. Tammi worked many years at St. Charles Boromeo and most recently at Autumn Acres.



Survived by her parents, William and Mazie Bridgeman of Jerseyville; siblings Suzy, Tina Reynolds and Joseph Bridgeman, also of Jerseyville; best friend Caroline O'Crotty; special friends Robert Torres and Adam Kallan; special caregiver Nita Watts. Preceded in death by her fianc , Greg Torres.



Tammi loved garage sales, tending her small garden, decorating her condo lobby for the holidays, and going to Cubs games with Greg, Richard (Chevy) and Annette Chavez. She will be missed by her many friends at The Ranch and O'Charly's, and her co-workers at Autumn Acres.



Though she left us much too soon, those who loved her can take comfort that her pain is over. Her spirit is reunited with Greg's. She walked the path God laid out for her and has reached that peace at the end of the day.



We cannot say enough about the care that Tammi received from the Joliet Area Hospice Center. We thank them and encourage donations to their wonderful service and mission.