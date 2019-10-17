|
Tamerla J. Eleby (Gordan)
Tamerla J. Eleby (Gordan), age 55, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Columbus, OH, the daughter of the late Willie and Shirley (nee Givens) Eleby. Formerly of Chicago, she has been living in Joliet for the past six years.
Tamerla is a graduate of Beechcroft High School in Columbus. She attended Ohio Dominican University and Capital University. She received her law degree from John Marshall Law School. Tamerla married Shane Gordan on June 6, 2015 in Turrin, Italy. Tamerla was employed by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office as an Assistant State's Attorney - Felony Trial Division. She was a member of Black Women Lawyer's Association of Greater Chicago.
She was a devout Catholic and very active in St. Joseph's Parish Joliet. When she wasn't serving her church and community, she loved to travel.
Survived by her loving husband, Shane Gordan of Joliet; her brother, Will (Carol) Eleby of Columbus, OH; numerous nieces and nephews, including Jordan Eleby, also survive as well as her faithful companion, Bear.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Teraun Eleby.
A visitation for Tamerla J. Eleby (Gordan) will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds, Joliet. Funeral Services will be Saturday at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Enshrinement services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at Greenlawn Mausoleum, 700 Greenlawn Avenue, Columbus, OH at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church Joliet, Joliet Area Community Hospice or Catholic Charities Daybreak Shelter would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019