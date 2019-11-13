The Herald-News Obituaries
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Tammie J. Vose Obituary
Tammie J. Vose

Tammie J. Vose, age 51, of Chicago passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019; beloved wife of Jeffrey R. Vose; devoted daughter of Kenneth (Roxanne) and the late Sandra Huege and daughter-in-law of Sharon (Robert) Sala and Robert (Judy) Vose; dear sister of Chris (Bridget) Huege and the late Kenneth Huege; dear sister-in-law of Randy (Linda) Vose; fond aunt of Holly Vose. Tammie is also survived by her loving dogs, Mugsy and Pickles.

Tammie courageously fought cancer three times. She will be remembered as a fun, loving, generous, and selfless person with an unparalleled sense of elegance. She leaves an indelible mark on all those she touched. Her life revolved around purpose and positivity and that gift will live on forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Susan G. Koman Foundation or ww5.komen.org are appreciated.

"I thought I could change the world, one kind act at a time, and I still do. A strong spirit and new attitude will get you a long way." ~Tammie Vose~

See full obituary at www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 13, 2019
