Teresa Lillian Molk
Born: March 14, 1935; in Chicago, IL
Died: August 21, 2020; in Ripon, WI
Teresa Lillian Molk, age 85, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Ripon Medical Center, Ripon, WI.
Teresa was born March 14, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Karl and Lillian Nicka. She had a happy childhood living with her parents and two siblings, John and Marie. Teresa was very close to John, as he was an older, doting brother. He was active in sports and would take her along to the games, but he was also a protective brother, and everyone new who Teresa was, so she was well cared for by all. Teresa and Marie became closer later in life after their husbands passed. The two sisters would often visit in their homes, shop together, go out to lunch, take drives in the country, and check in on each other.
On June 11, 1955, Teresa and Ronald "Barney" Molk were married. They were a typical couple - working, raising children, and doing their best to get ahead. They were blessed with three children: Terry, who would later marry Randy Hamning, move to Princeton, and raise a son, Jeremy; Ron, who also eventually moved to the Princeton area; and Sue, who would later marry Larry Olenek and raise two children, Matt and Anna, while residing in New Lenox, IL.
While the family was young, they moved to Mokena, IL, to escape city life. It was a great place to raise a family. Early on, Teresa held part-time jobs so she could spend time with her children as they grew. Later on, she became employed as a Rural Postal Carrier. Although a physically demanding job, she enjoyed it because once she had the mail sorted and in her vehicle, she was on her own out-of-doors, and visiting with her "customers." While still living in Mokena, IL, sadly, Barney passed, and although being newly widowed, Teresa moved to Green Lake, WI, into the home that she and Barney had purchased a few years earlier. Marie, and Terry - with her family, were already living in the area at this time. It was a good move for Teresa because she enjoyed boating with family and friends, beach time with her grandchildren, and spending time with her sister, Marie. She also enjoyed arts and crafts. You may remember her from Tess' Pantry, the store in Princeton that she co-owned with her daughter, Terry. In addition to the aforementioned, Teresa enjoyed traveling which included a trip to Austria to visit cousins, and a trip to Alaska with her son, Ron.
Teresa was loving, generous, selfless, and caring, both as a mother, and as a friend. She always greeted everyone with a pleasant smile, even if she was having a bad day. Friends of her children refer to her as Mom, or Ma, because she was a second mother to many of them. Some enjoyed absorbing her advice and wisdom, but they all liked her cooking! All were always welcome to join the family for dinner. Nieces and nephews will often share their favorite stories of their time with their Aunt Teresa, and also mention that she is their favorite aunt.
Survivors include her children, Ron Molk of Princeton, WI, and Sue (Larry) Olenek of New Lenox, IL; grandchildren, Jeremy Hamning of Minnesota; Matt and Anna Olenek of IL; son-in-law, Randy Hamning of Princeton, WI; and, many nieces and nephews. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Lillian Nicka; husband, Ronald "Barney" Molk; daughter, Terry Hamning; brother, John Nicka; and sister, Marie Gergits.
A visitation for Teresa will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4-8 pm, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 and again on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10-11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake, 530 Ruth St., Green Lake, WI 54941.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Teresa will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake with Father Peter Auer officiating, followed by internment at Dartford Cemetery, Green Lake, WI. A memorial is being established in her name.
