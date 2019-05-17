Home

TERESA M. WOODWARD

Teresa cease-Woodward

Born: May 16, 1965

Died: May 4 2019

Teresa Marie Cease-Woodward passed away Saturday, May 4 2019. She was born May 16, 1965 in Petoskey Michigan to Herman and Jeanne Cease, and grew up in Michigan, Ohio, Montana, and Illinois. Teresa was a compassionate and loving daughter, sister, spouse, aunt, granddaughter, and friend who enjoyed books, game nights, and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed being the biggest cheerleader to her many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Teresa married her companion and friend John Woodward October 14, 2006 and loved his family as her own. She enjoyed sitting around a fire with family laughing and sharing stories, and was always the first to wear the latest funny hat. Possessing a keen scientific mind, she was well-known for sharing her love of math jokes. She worked most recently at Sharma & Associates of Countryside.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Herman Cease Sr, Paul Young, and Joyce Roe. She is survived by her grandmother Geneva Young, her parents Herman and Jeanne Cease, her husband John Woodward, her sister Tina (and Stephen Shook) of Peoria, her brother Herman (and Muriel Cease) of Geneva, numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Her family will hold a celebration of life open house Sunday May 19th. Her family suggests in lieu of flowers, paying it forward with an act of kindness to a neighbor, local animal shelter, school, or charity or donating to the Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Published in The Herald-News on May 17, 2019
