Teresa Perez
Teresa Perez

Teresa Perez, age 76 of Romeoville, IL, passed away Monday June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gabriel Perez; loving mother of Marlene (Sebastian) Camacho, Arnold (Sylvia) Perez and Gaby Perez; devoted grandmother of Greg, Gabriellia, Alex, Lilyana and Isabelle; Mrs. Perez was the oldest out of nine brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Saturday June 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum, Romeoville, IL.

Teresa's passion was making her own clothes and sewing for her family and friends.

Per the State of Illinois Executive Order, occupancy of no more than 10 persons allowed at any given time. It is recommended that you pay respects via online registrar or tributes. If you attend the visitation please make your visit brief then depart so others may attend, social distancing is required.



Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:15 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
