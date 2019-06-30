Home

Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue
Joliet, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
18 Woodlawn Avenue
TERRANCE E. LANG


1944 - 2019
TERRANCE E. LANG Obituary
Terrance E. Lang

Born: March 29, 1944

Died: June 24, 2019

Terrance E. Lang, age 75, of Wapella, Illinois passed away June 24, 2019. He was born March 29, 1944 to the late Charles L. Lang DDS and Mary M. (nee Sweeney) Lang in Joliet, IL.

He is survived by his beloved wife Anna (nee Rader) whom he married in 1971; cherished daughter Jennifer A. (Robert) Lonergan; adored grandson Bryan Lonergan; brother Charles III (Chris) Lang; sister-in-law Elaine Lang. He was preceded in death by his grandson Tyler Lonergan and brother James Lang.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church: 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet, IL 60435 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated followed by Interment Services at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet, Illinois.

Terrance attended Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, Joliet Catholic High School, Joliet Junior College and Bradley University and worked for Westinghouse as a Tech Rep to the U.S. Navy for Radar Systems, Commonwealth Edison at Quad Cities and Dresden Nuclear Plants, Nuclear Regulatory Commission as a License Examiner, Federal Technical Service as an instructor/examiner to nuclear plants, and Illinois Power at Clinton, Illinois.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Herald-News on June 30, 2019
