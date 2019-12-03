|
Terrance Gebhardt
"Terry" age 61, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Survived by his loving wife Kathy (Edge) Gebhardt; devoted children Krissy (Jeff Dement) Kappel, Nicole (Andrew) Palochko and Robert Heintz; beloved Papa to Sadie, Garrett, Cameron and Ava; cherished great grandchildren Ryder, Remi, Rayah and Raelynn; siblings Sharon Russell, Kathi Petersen, Pamela Brazeal and Caroline O'Crotty. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Katherine (Callahan) Gebhardt; two brothers Danny and Randy.
Born in Joliet, a lifelong resident of Ingalls Park. Terry worked in the Maintenance department at Joliet West High School. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed playing baseball. His grandchildren were his love, and Terry was the Best Papa.
Funeral Services will be held, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019