Rev. Terrence Cyr, O. Carm.
Born: November 28, 1948
Died: September 26, 2020
The Province of the Most Pure Heart of Mary (PCM), Order of Carmelites, mourns the death of the Reverend Terrence Cyr, O. Carm., who died at the age of 71 on September 26, 2020, at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville, Illinois.
for those unable to attend. Interment will take place in Niagara Falls, Ontario.
Terrence was born to (the late) Roger N. Cyr and (the late) Loretta Mary (Gallen) Cyr on November 28, 1948, in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, and became a citizen of the United States on July 25, 1997. His given name at baptism was Roger Terrence Leonard. He is survived by his brother Gary, and by his sisters, Carole Kreye, Leisa Connolly, and Michele Fleming.
Terrence attended St. Paul Grade School in Murdochville, Quebec, St. Lawrence College in Quebec City, Quebec, and St. Stephen's Boys High School in Dorval, Quebec. He transferred to the Carmelite Junior Seminary in Hamilton, Massachusetts, and then to Mount Carmel College in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He began his novitiate, at White Friars Hall in Washington, D.C., and completed it in New Baltimore, Pennsylvania. He professed simple vows with the Carmelites on August 22, 1968, at Mt. Carmel in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.
He went on to be awarded a B.A. from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a M.A. in French from Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont. In 1972 he started his theology studies at the Washington Theological Coalition in Washington, DC, earning a M.A. in Theology. He made his solemn profession with the Carmelites on February 2, 1972, was ordained a deacon on May 11, 1974, at the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC, and was ordained a Carmelite priest on May 24, 1975, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. He went on to earn a Master of Christian Spirituality from Creighton University, in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1981.
Father Terrence's first assignment was in 1975 as teacher at Salpointe Catholic High School in Tucson, Arizona. In 1977, he was a teacher, part of the formation team at Mount Carmel Preparatory Seminary, and the Chairperson of the religion department at Loretto Academy in Niagara Falls, Ontario. From 1979 to 1984 he moved to Mahwah, New Jersey, to serve at Carmel Retreat House and as the local vocation director. From 1982 to 1985, he also served in the US Army Reserves as Chaplain with a rank of 1st Lieutenant. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he served as Associate Pastor at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Newport News, Virginia, and as vocation director. In 1986 he moved to St. John of the Cross Parish in Mississauga, Ontario, to serve as Associate Pastor at for three years. In 1989 he relocated to Glendale, Arizona, to serve as Pastor at St. Raphael Parish for two years, after which he took a medical sabbatical, residing at Whitefriars Hall in Washington, DC.
Fr. Terrence resumed ministry in 1992, as Parochial Vicar at St. John Vianney Parish in Barrie, Ontario, and became Pastor at Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Parish in Leavenworth, Kansas, in 1995. In 2000 he served at Mount Carmel Spiritual Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario, while again serving as part-time regional vocation director. In 2002 he was appointed the Pastor of St Joseph?s Parish in Bogota, New Jersey. In 2006, he served as a member of the French delegation, living and serving at Convent des Carmes, Notre Dame de Lumières, in Angers, France. He served there until 2016 in various capacities: as director of the Carmelite Center, as Councilor to the Delegate General, as First Councilor, and as Prior. In 2016 he returned to the United States, to the Carmelite Residence in Darien, IL, where he remained until his death.
May he rest in peace.
