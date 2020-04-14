|
Terrence J. Rohman
Born: March 30, 1942 in Bloomington, IL
Died: April 8, 2020; in Joliet, IL
78, of Minooka, Illinois passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, Illinois. He was born on March 30, 1942 in Bloomington, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lionel and Anne (nee Murphy) Rohman and his beloved wife, Judith (nee Cavanaugh).
Terrence is survived by his daughters, Laura (Randolph) Farmer of Morris, IL and Amy (Jeffrey) Friant of Naperville, IL; cherished grandchildren Tia and Andrew Featherston, Hunter Farmer and Moira, Keegan and Keira Friant; great grandchildren, Marley Featherston, Lily Mae Belle Shall and Alessandro Servino Calderon, Jr.
Terrence was a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School (1960) and Joliet Junior College. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve in San Diego and went on to work for Caterpillar, Inc. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing, traveling to his home in Sun City, Arizona and spending time with his family. He was a longtime active parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Channahon, IL and a Marine Corps League Life Member where he served as a Toys for Tots coordinator.
A private service and interment took placeon Monday, April 13, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet, IL. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Terrence requested donations be made in his name to (stjude.org) or St. Ann Catholic Church, Channahon, IL.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2020