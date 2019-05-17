The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Valley Church
37 W 073 Huntley Road
Dundee, IL
Funeral
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Fox Valley Church
37 W 073 Huntley Road
Dundee, IL
Terrence McCurdy Murphy

Terrence McCurdy Murphy
Terrence McCurdy Murphy

Terrence McCurdy Murphy, age 72, of Algonquin, native of Aurora, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Fox Valley Church, 37 W 073 Huntley Road, Dundee, IL 60118. Funeral Monday 10:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL.

To view Terry's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com

For info, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436.
Published in The Herald-News on May 17, 2019
