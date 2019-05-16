Terrence Patrick Joseph O'Connor



Terrence Patrick Joseph O'Connor, age 65, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his late residence following a courageous battle with cancer and a work related accident. Terry was born in Chicago, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Hoeksma) O'Connor, residing in Joliet since 1996. A retired Teamster, Terry was employed by Keurig, Dr. Pepper and Snapple Beverage Companies, formerly R.C. Cola Company. He was a very avid pet lover and enjoyed boating.



Terry is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Marguerite "Peggy" (nee Trauscht) O'Connor of Joliet; his step daughters, Michelle (Jeff) Makowski of St. Charles, IL and Jennifer (Bayne) Wunderlich of Aurora, IL; five grandchildren, Shannon, Jeffrey, Casey, Mia and Augustus; his brother, Kevin (Rosemarie) O'Connor of Lemont, IL; his sister, Karyn (Joel) Westfall of Lemont, IL; several nieces and nephews; and his fur babies, Bailey, Lucy, Chewie, Cookie, and Queen Chrissy, and of course his animals that had preceded him in death.



Up until Terry's final days, he expressed his appreciation for his friends, who were like family, for stepping in where he could not.



A Celebratory Memorial Gathering will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements held under the direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home.