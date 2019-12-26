The Herald-News Obituaries
R W Patterson Funeral Homes Ltd
401 E Main St
Braidwood, IL 60408
(815) 458-2336
Terry Alan Rosenthal


1955 - 2019
Terry Alan Rosenthal Obituary
Terry Alan Rosenthal

Age 64, of Gardner, IL passed away suddenly, Tuesday, December 17, 2019..

Born November 26, 1955 in Peoria, IL.

Visitation for Terry will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory: 401 E. Main St., Braidwood, IL, Monday, December 23, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.

For more information and to visit his online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 26, 2019
