Terry Christensen
Born: February 26, 1948; in Dwight, IL
Died: December 16, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Terry Christensen, Age 71 of Joliet, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Presence Villa Franciscan in Joliet with his family by his side.
Born February 26, 1948 in Dwight, Terry was a son of Edward and Ruby Christensen. He was raised and educated in Dwight and graduated from Dwight Township High School with the class of 1966. Following High School, Terry proudly served in the United States Army during the conflict in Vietnam. After serving four years in the military, Terry attended Joliet Junior College and went onto work for Stepan Chemical where he remained until retirement. In 1973, Terry married Linda Ravens in a ceremony in Metropolis, Illinois. Together they would start a home and raise their family. In his free time, Terry enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, but his most treasured times were spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda; grandson: Zachary Christensen; sister: Kelly Christensen; brother: Ed Christensen and his dogs, Ralph and Alice.
Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruby; daughter: Tina Christensen in 2013, and brothers: Mark and Kevin Christensen.
Per Terry's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
He will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet at a later date.
Obituary and tribute wall for Terry Christensen at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019