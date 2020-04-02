The Herald-News Obituaries
Terry Jennings
Terry E. Jennings

Terry E. Jennings Obituary
Terry E. Jennings

At Rest Saturday, March 28, 2020 at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, at the age of 80 years.

Born in Kansas City, MO the son of the late Chester and Ruth (nee Wright) Jennings.

Loving Husband of 53 years to Patricia (nee Misera) Jennings; Adored Father of Kimberly "Berl" Jennings, Michael "The Son" Jennings and wife Kristen Jennings and Carrie "The Runk" McIntyre and husband Sean McIntyre; Proud Grandfather of Anna "The Nanner" Jennings, Sean "Seanie" McIntyre Jr. and Katy "The Kate-ster" McIntyre;Fond Brother of Dennis (Nancy) Jennings and Dear Uncle to many nieces and nephews.

A distinguished Veteran, Terry was proud to have served in the United-States Navy from 1959-1963. He was an avid Outdoorsman and Fisherman as well as a skilled Sheet Metal Worker of Local 265. Terry will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather as well as a long time resident and friend here in the Channahon Community.

In honoring the wishes of Terry E. Jennings, services were held privately and Cremation Rites have been accorded. Arrangements entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home. www.themaplefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 2, 2020
