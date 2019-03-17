The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Rubitschung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry J. Rubitschung

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry J. Rubitschung Obituary
Terry J. Rubitschung

Terry J. Rubitschung (nee Leverenz), age 76, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 and is at peace in God's Arms.

Terry is survived by her devoted spouse, Faith D. Hood; treasured grandchildren, Joseph, Lucas and Capri Rubitschung, Mackenzie Lyles and Andres Adjunta; sons, Dean and Robert Rubitschung. She was Auntie Terry to many.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Imogene (nee Frame) Wolfe.

Terry grew up in the small town of Milford, IL. She moved to Joliet to work at the Joliet Arsenal and later retired from Amoco Chemical Corporation after over 20 years of service. Terry cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She was an animal advocate and longtime Brookfield Zoo member and parent. Throughout her life she brought home strays and rescues and gave them her heart. Many pets will be there to greet her at the rainbow bridge. Terry loved reading, going to movies, concerts, plays, baseball games and tailgating at NASCAR races with family and friends. She enjoyed I Love Lucy & Garfield, the Dodgers & Dolphins, Dolly Parton & especially Elvis Presley. Her collection of his memorabilia is extensive and his music comforted her in her final days.

Terry was a very kind, caring and loving person who will be truly missed.

Obituary and tribute wall for Terry at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now