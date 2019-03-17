Terry J. Rubitschung



Terry J. Rubitschung (nee Leverenz), age 76, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 and is at peace in God's Arms.



Terry is survived by her devoted spouse, Faith D. Hood; treasured grandchildren, Joseph, Lucas and Capri Rubitschung, Mackenzie Lyles and Andres Adjunta; sons, Dean and Robert Rubitschung. She was Auntie Terry to many.



Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Imogene (nee Frame) Wolfe.



Terry grew up in the small town of Milford, IL. She moved to Joliet to work at the Joliet Arsenal and later retired from Amoco Chemical Corporation after over 20 years of service. Terry cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She was an animal advocate and longtime Brookfield Zoo member and parent. Throughout her life she brought home strays and rescues and gave them her heart. Many pets will be there to greet her at the rainbow bridge. Terry loved reading, going to movies, concerts, plays, baseball games and tailgating at NASCAR races with family and friends. She enjoyed I Love Lucy & Garfield, the Dodgers & Dolphins, Dolly Parton & especially Elvis Presley. Her collection of his memorabilia is extensive and his music comforted her in her final days.



Terry was a very kind, caring and loving person who will be truly missed.



Obituary and tribute wall for Terry at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements entrusted to: Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary