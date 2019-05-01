Terry J. Stapleton



Terry Joe Stapleton, age 70, of Joliet, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at home.



Born April 1, 1949 in Pekin, IL, he was the son of L. C. and Marietta "Jean" (nee Carter) Stapleton. Terry was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Lance corporal, and was the recipient of the Purple Heart. He worked as a precision machinist and a manufacturing engineer for Caterpillar, Inc., Parker Hannifin Aerospace Group, and WALCO Tool and Engineering, retiring in 2011.



Terry was an avid NHRA drag racing enthusiast and served as a crew chief for one of his racing friends. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed deer hunting, and loved playing golf until he was no longer able to play. He will be remembered for being a nice person who took good care of his family.



Surviving are his beloved wife of over 48 years, Linda (nee Harris) Stapleton of Joliet; two sons, Brian Stapleton of Joliet, and Jeffrey (fianc e Heather Dorothy) Stapleton of Indiana; one very special granddaughter, Brianna Stapleton; one sister, Sandra (Jorge) Figueroa of Channahon; two nephews, Todd (Melinda) Lauster and Eric Lauster; a niece, Allison (Dave) Herring; his mother-in-law, Marilyn Melcher; and a brother-in-law, David (Mary Ellen) Harris.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and his fathers-in-law, Fred Sackman and Arthur Melcher.



Funeral services for Terry Stapleton will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where military honors will be accorded under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to meet at the Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.



Published in The Herald-News on May 1, 2019