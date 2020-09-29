1/1
Terry Mae McGinnis
Terry Mae McGinnis

Terry Mae McGinnis (nee Gougar), age 68, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee. She is survived by her son David (Monica) McGinnis Jr., daughter Melanie (Kevin) Geiss, grandchildren; Kathlyn McGinnis, Patrick McGinnis, Shelby Olsen and Lillian Olsen and brother Walter (Joyce) Gougar III. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. She is preceded in death by her husband David McGinnis Sr. (2018) and her parents Walter and Kathlyn (nee Williams) Gougar Jr. Terry was a graduate of Lincoln-Way Community High School Class of 1969. Terry worked in banking and retired from the First Bank of Manhattan six years ago. In her free time, Terry enjoyed quilting, crocheting and volunteering at the Manhattan Historical Society but what brought her the most joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

A memorial visitation for Terry will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home in Manhattan, IL. Funeral service will be the same day at 11:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com



Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
