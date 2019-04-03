Home

Terry Sue Mosacchio, 60, died Friday March 29, 2019 at Joliet, IL. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Niece and Cousin.

She was a homemaker that enjoyed crafting, doll collecting, and family gatherings.

Mrs. Mosacchio was preceded in death by father, Gaylord Murdaugh; mother, Ruby J Selby Johnson; brother, Mark Murdaugh; son, Robert Osborne.

She was survived by husband, Fred Mosacchio; daughter, Dana (Brandon) Winters; son, Richard (Beth) Osborne; son, Dan (Danielle) Osborne; brother, Gaylord (Linda) Murdaugh; sister, Kim (Dave) Leishman; brother, Daniel Murdaugh; sister, Christine (John) Leal; brother, Bryan (Kaycee)Murdaugh; sister, Melissa Murdaugh; and numerous Grandchildren, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 3, 2019
