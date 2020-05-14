Thelma A. KolarThelma A. Kolar (Nee Howard), Age 85, late of Bolingbrook passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born and raised in Benton, TN., and a resident of Lockport since 1962. She was a dedicated prep cook at the Lockport Pizza Hut from 1975-2007. Thelma loved to bake cookies, enjoyed words searches, but above all else cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Thelma was a very kindhearted and loving soul; she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph Kolar (2006); father, Rush Howard; mother, Lois (nee Arthur) Howard-Cummings and a brother, Kenneth (Ethel)Howard.Survived by her three cherished daughters, Carol (Denny) Slucki, Tina (David) Selke and Lois (Clifford) Yahnke; three grandchildren, Jason (Connor Self ) Jarosz, Tyler Selke and Erin Yahnke; two great grandchildren, Joey and Jaycee Jarosz; two sisters, Linda (Howard) Lynch and Judy (late Paul) Wilson; and one brother, Newel (late Ernestine) Cummings.Visitation, Funeral Services and Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery will be privately held with only her immediate family in attendance.A celebration of Thelma's life will be held for the public when social distancing is not required.