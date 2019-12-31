|
|
Theodora Mary Reardon
Born: November 10, 1946; in Iringa, Tanzania
Died: December 17, 2019; in Los Angeles, CA
Theodora "Dora" Mary Reardon (n e Tofas)Early Tuesday, December 17th, Dora Reardon passed away after fighting complications from vasculitis while visiting her son and his family in Los Angeles, California. A resident of Shorewood, IL for over 40 years, Dora was born in Iringa, Tanzania on November 10, 1946 to Olga Kalogeris and Vaso Tofas. Dora began high school at the American Academy in Nicosia, Cyprus. At age 16 she emigrated to Joliet, Illinois to live with her sister, Anna, and completed high school at St. Francis Academy. In a high school interview she was described as the girl from Africa that was excited to see her first snowfall. Dora was a devoted single mother of her 4 children, and also opened her home and heart to anyone who needed comfort or reprieve. Her couch and spare room were available to many in times of need, be it for a night, a month, or a year. Dora became a naturalized citizen in 2006 and was extremely proud to be an American citizen. She was fluent in English, Greek, and Swahili. She converted to Catholicism on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2010, and was an active member of St. Mary Immaculate Parish, where she volunteered as a greeter for the 6pm Mass. She deeply believed that God loves all of His children and that as His followers, we are called to do the same. Dora had a passion for helping others and was the personification of kindness. She volunteered at Joliet Area Community Hospice, Daybreak Shelter, the Joliet Catholic Archdiocese, and other charities to help people in need. She was looking forward to starting as a volunteer cuddler for premature babies in the NICU at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. For over forty years Dora owned and operated a flooring business in the Joliet area. The business weathered several difficult recessions, and when an electrical fire destroyed the entire store in 2015, Dora successfully rebuilt the business before closing the doors to retire in 2018. Dora had always been a fighter and took on all of life's challenges with a warm smile. Her health issues began in her 50s, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and suspected lung cancer. She was a proud breast cancer survivor. The lung issue would later be diagnosed, not as cancer, but as GPA, a rare form of vasculitis. Treatment for vasculitis contributed to further health complications in the form of diabetes and heart disease.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Vaso & Olga Tofas; her sister, Anna Papadimitriu (n e Tofas); and her niece, Tina Papadimitriu.
She is survived by her four children: Theresa (Jason) Peterson, William (Christine) Reardon, Christopher Reardon, and James (Katie) Reardon. She is also survived by sister Argyro Antoniou (n e Tofas); sister-in-law Judy Duhoski (n e Reardon); and five grandchildren: Quinn Peterson, Allison Peterson, Calvin Reardon, Hazel Reardon, and Julia Reardon.
All are invited to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, January 3, 10:30 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Vasculitis Foundation or Joliet Area Community Hospice. Arrangements by Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services. For more information, please call (815)436-9221.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 31, 2019