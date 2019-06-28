|
Theodore A. Faron
Theodore A. Faron, 73, of New Lenox formerly of Calumet Park, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Loving husband of Ellen (Ribando) Faron; beloved father of Debbie (William) Bromberek and Tammy (late Steve) Adair; dearest son of the late Theodore and late Violet (Schoen); fond brother of the late Lawrence Faron; cherished uncle of Lawrence Faron and also survived by many dear brother-in -laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Theodore was a mechanic and parts manager for Roseland Pontiac for many years and enjoyed going to the VFW Post in New Lenox.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox IL 60451 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm with a prayer service at 3:00pm. For information www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700
Published in The Herald-News on June 28, 2019